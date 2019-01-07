Live your best life!
Glucose Revival believes you should live your best life. The way we help you live your best life is through products that are safe, effective, and easy to use. We just happen to make products for People with Diabetes.
Thrive Glucose Gel Medical Alert Necklaces
Thrive 15g Fast Acting Gel Delivery Necklace
Thrive JR 10g Fast Acting Gel Delivery Necklace
Thrive & Thrive JR Fast Acting Gel Delivery Necklace With Custom Pendant
Testimonials
Maddie from Wisconsin
This product is amazing and can save a lot of peoples lives. Even my mother was impressed that she could even administer the gel if I were to be too weak to treat myself
Khalid from California
As a type 1 diabetic who’s had an irrational fear of low’s since serious low many years, I LOVE your product. I’m very active- in the ocean at least once a day, along w playing a variety of sports.
Tiffany from Florida
I feel safer knowing that I am wearing something that can raise my blood sugar in a moments notice or in an emergency situation!
Charlie from Kentucky
I’ve had t1 for 30 years and my son now has it. This is amazing for those times I’ve been stuck in traffic or at work when I can’t step away and I’m having a low.